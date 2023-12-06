Johnson County to consider homeless services center at 95th Street, I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is set to review Thursday plans for a homeless services center at the location of the old La Quinta hotel at 95th Street and Interstate 35.

Under the proposal, the county would use up to $6.5 million to acquire properties at 9461 and 9471 Lenexa Drive and convert the space to a homeless services center offering 50 private rooms and support services.

Funding for the effort would come from one-time federal funds made possible through Coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.

“A single facility to serve as a homeless services center for people experiencing homelessness provides a critical missing element in the county’s housing ecosystem,” an agenda briefing reads, continuing, “it provides a stable foundation for the community’s service providers to provide services such as case management, mental health care and job training.”

In October 2022, the county contracted with a third party company to identify a suitable location for the project. That company recommended the location in part from its close access to transportation and job corridors, as well as being relatively removed from nearby residential areas and schools. The company also noted that costs for land acquisition and contracting a new building favored the conversion of an existing facility.

In December 2022, a study identified the county suffered a gap of emergency shelter beds for adults and recommended finding a solution be a priority for the county.

The property has long been home to a 106-room hotel. In addition to converting space into 50 private rooms, the renovation would provide office space and other areas to provide services.

“This property is centrally located and sits along major transportation routes, including several bus lines,” the agenda briefing states. “It is close to jobs and other services, while also being nestled in a private nook off a frontage road, offering a bit of distance between the property and the nearest neighbors.”

The county hopes to identify a third-party owner/operator to take possession of the properties and run the center on a 24/7 basis.

County Commissioners aren’t expected to vote on the proposal until their meeting on Dec. 14, though commissioners are set to review some details on Dec. 7.

Even if the project receives approval on Dec. 14, there is a 270-day review period for parties to resolve any outstanding issues.

—