Johnson County to eliminate public bus routes in Gardner, Olathe, Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County officials announced three bus routes in Gardner, Olathe and Overland Park will be eliminated beginning Dec. 31, 2023.

The county said it's getting rid of 482 Overland Park Flex, 519 Olathe Express and 595 Gardner-OP Express.

Officials said the decision was made after a comprehensive review of the usage and efficiency of the routes.

“Johnson County is committed to providing efficient and reliable transportation services to our community, and we continuously evaluate ridership and efficiency of dollars spent,” Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said in a statement. “The board has given direction to embark on a strategic plan for long-range transit services. Until then, the sustained decline in ridership coupled with financial challenges has necessitated the difficult decision to optimize resources and ensure the sustainability of the remaining transit services.”

The county provided alternative routes people can use amid the elimination the three routes.

For 482 Overland Park, the county suggests the following routes:



For 519 Olathe Express, the county recommends these routes:



403 Antioch -Olathe

499 Micro Transit

520 Strang Line Express

RideKC Freedom for eligible residents of Johnson County

Alternatives routes for 595 Gardner-OP Express are below:

