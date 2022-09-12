Watch Now
Johnson County to offer bivalent COVID-19 boosters

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will offer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters to those who are eligible beginning Sept. 19.

At all Olathe and Mission walk-in clinics and other participating pharmacies and doctors' offices, interested parties can receive a shot, which seeks to offer protection from the current Omnicron strains.

On Sept. 1, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the bivalent vaccines — a recommendation that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has backed.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is available to individuals over 12. Moderna's is authorized for individuals older than 18.

As of Aug. 31, the monovalent booster is not available to the public.

