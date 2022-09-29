Johnson County unanimously approves budget increase for sheriff's office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a budget increase plan for the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Office Compensation Plan will increase the pay for starting officers from $26.50 an hour to $27.50 an hour.

The plan will increase the salary rate for a starting officer, from $49,939 to just over $55,000.

There are currently 69 vacancies at the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden was present at the board meeting.

KSHB 41's Investigative Team has been digging into Sheriff Hayden as the sheriff has continued to double down on election conspiracies as he continues to investigate whether there was evidence of voter fraud in Johnson County, despite admitting he has found no probable cause yet.

In an interview this week with KSHB 41, Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said she was hopeful the sheriff would provide more information about the ongoing investigation.

Hanzlick was part of the seven "yes" votes on Thursday.

