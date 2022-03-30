Johnson County urges caution in door-to-door voter registration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Election Office is urging residents to be cautious if they are visited by people claiming to be involved in door-to-door voter registration.

Private individuals have been going to people's homes and requesting information regarding voter registration.

Johnson County election officials want to make it clear that the county is not involved in this effort.

"Any information that you may choose to provide to these individuals or groups is not being requested by the Johnson County Election Office," the county said in a release.

The office also said that any statements or purported registration information has not been verified by them.