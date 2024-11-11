Johnson County Veterans Day event honors local heroes and their service

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Johnson County is inviting anyone who wants to say thank you to veterans to the National Guard Armory in Lenexa Monday. The purpose of the holiday is to honor veterans and the sacrifices they made to serve.

Eric Rohleder works in the Kansas Office of Veterans Services. He says there are around 30,000 veterans that bring in more than $500,000 in economic impact in Johnson County alone.

At the Office of Veteran Services, they work to help those veterans get the benefits they earned.

“When I,when a person enters the service, we raise a right hand and say, ‘I do know I want to protect the constitution United States,’ we’re 100% and we get out we’re not necessarily 100%,” said Rohleder.

Olivia Acree Johnson County Veterans Day event

Rohleder was in the air force for 21 years. He, and hundreds of thousands of other veterans, have received free college tuition through the G.I. Bill.

“A lot of people like to say the word entitlement. It’s not entitlement, it’s an earned benefit. The federal government said we’re gonna take care of you after you get out,” said Rohleder.

Johnson County hosts this event every year. County Chairperson Mike Kelly shared what this time dedicated to honoring veterans means to those in our community.

Olivia Acree Johnson County Veterans Day event

“When they stand up for us and come home, we need to be there for them,” said Kelly. “I think it’s incredibly important that we as a public entity recognize the gratitude we have for those who volunteer to be part of the armed services.”

Rohleder encouraged everyone to take it a step further, more than just offering thanks on Veterans Day. He said asking to hear about a friend or family member’s time in the service is just as meaningful and important.

“We’re losing veterans at a rate. We really are, so you don’t want to lose all that knowledge and all the history behind that. Talk to them,” said Rohleder.

Johnson County’s Veterans Day event is at 11 Monday morning and open to anyone.