Johnson County wants artists to create World Cup flags from hot air balloon fabric

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District wants artists from across the Kansas City region to help create flags for the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer celebration. They’re using an unexpected material – fabric from a decommissioned hot air balloon.

JCPRD JCPRD retired hot air balloon

JCPRD is seeking 10 local artists who will each design four flags measuring three by six feet. The flags will be flown at Theater in the Park, where the county plans to host a free soccer celebration to watch the matches.

Flags have long served as symbols that bring people together and celebrate cultures worldwide, and Angi Hejduk from JCPRD says that was important to the project.

"The idea of public art as part of FIFA World Cup 2026 is that it was so easy to lean so directly into a soccer theme, versus using it as an opportunity to highlight the incredible artistry that exists in the Kansas City Metro Area," says Hejduk, JCPRD public arts specialist.

KSHB Angi Hejduk

Hejduk said this also aims to bridge the gap between the art community and sports, giving artists and opportunity to contribute to events where they might not traditionally see their role.

Applications for interested artists are currently open and will remain available through January 11. The completed flags will be unveiled in May and will remain on display throughout the duration of the World Cup.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

