Johnson County's Free Store helps residents and county save thousands

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County program helps residents save money while protecting the environment by giving away items that may have ended up in landfills.

The Free Store, located at 11231 Mastin Street in Overland Park, allows residents to drop off usable household items like paint, cleaners and yard chemicals. After being sorted by hazard type, these items are offered free to anyone in the area, even if they're not a resident of Johnson County.

Drop-offs are appointment only, but no appointment is needed to shop in the store.

"One person's trash is another person's treasure, in a way," said Brandon Hearn, an environmental health specialist for Johnson County.

The process is straightforward: residents bring in items they no longer need, county workers sort them into different hazard categories, and everything usable is made available at no cost to consumers.

Gary and Karen Galvin are regular visitors to the Free Store. They use the free stains and paints for their charity work refurbishing furniture through Flourish Furniture Bank.

"What's great is they're free here," Gary Galvin said. "We just use them the way they are, and really, it's helpful for us. It saves us quite a bit of money on refurbishing furniture."

Hearn said the savings can be significant for individual consumers, too.

"It adds up," he said. "If it's just one thing, that might be $2 or $3, but sometimes this stuff, especially this yard stuff, is expensive. That might be $30, $40, $50," Hearn said.

According to county data from 2024, the Free Store helped the county save around $15,000 in disposal costs while nearly 800 consumers saved several thousands of dollars through their purchases. The store and its associated program also kept 75,000 pounds of products out of landfills last year.

"We're trying to reduce and reuse and recycle, those are great tag lines, but when it's tied to giving something else that someone can use, that really makes it a little more real," Hearn said.

For the Galvins, the Free Store is both personal savings and environmental responsibility.

"We've also used it for our home, let's say, recycling our paints here," Karen Galvin said.

The couple said helping their community through the program is rewarding beyond the financial savings.

"It doesn't go back down in the earth someplace, so we get to drink it later," she said. "You know, it's really what we need today."

