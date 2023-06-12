Johnson County's motor vehicle system resolves issues processing transactions

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Johnson County said the issues with its motor vehicle system have been resolved and that its queues have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY, 12:40 p.m. | Johnson County's motor vehicle system is experiencing issues processing transactions, causing online office queues to be deactivated, the county announced Monday.

ATTENTION: Johnson County’s Motor Vehicle system managed by the Kansas Department of Revenue is experiencing state-wide issues resulting in our inability to process transactions.



According to the county, the system, which is managed by the Kansas Department of Revenue, is experiencing issues statewide.

Walk-in customers can receive assistance with services ranging from vehicle registration, registration renewal address channges and more by completing a drop-off service application at the County Administration Building at 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe, Kansas 66061. The applications will be processed once the system returns online.

