Johnson County's motor vehicle system resolves issues processing transactions

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 12, 2023
UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Johnson County said the issues with its motor vehicle system have been resolved and that its queues have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY, 12:40 p.m. | Johnson County's motor vehicle system is experiencing issues processing transactions, causing online office queues to be deactivated, the county announced Monday.

According to the county, the system, which is managed by the Kansas Department of Revenue, is experiencing issues statewide.

Walk-in customers can receive assistance with services ranging from vehicle registration, registration renewal address channges and more by completing a drop-off service application at the County Administration Building at 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe, Kansas 66061. The applications will be processed once the system returns online.

