Joplin woman alleges KU Health System denied her emergency abortion care in lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman alleges in a lawsuit she was denied emergency abortion care required to her by law during a visit to the University of Kansas Health System in August 2022.

The National Women’s Law Center, Cohen Milstein Sellers Toll PLLC and Dugan Schlozman LLC filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mylissa Farmer.

On Aug. 2, 2022, Farmer showed up to KU Health System's emergency room with a medical emergency after her water broke at 18 weeks, according to the lawsuit.

The official name of the medical emergency she experienced was preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM)

As a result, Farmer needed medical intervention, including an abortion, because she was at "risk of severe blood loss, sepsis, loss of fertility, and death."

Farmer initially went to a hospital in Joplin where doctors told her losing her pregnancy was inevitable.

Doctors at Freeman Hospital in Joplin advised she seek treatment out of state, and eventually she decided to go the KU Health System.

The lawsuit states that doctors at the hospital acknowledged she lost her pregnancy and that she was facing medical risks if she didn't receive an abortion but she was still turned away.

Farmer arrived at the hospital on the same day Kansas voters were deciding on abortion issue Amendment 2, which would've removed abortion as a constitutional right in the state.

Voters rejected the amendment, and the lawsuit alleges that the election factored into the hospital's decision to deny her the abortion.

"Consistent with those guidelines, TUKH provided abortion care to another PPROM patient just three weeks before Ms. Farmer’s ordeal," the lawsuit states. "But because, by tragic coincidence, Ms. Farmer happened to arrive at TUKH on the evening of the 2022 election determining the future of abortion rights in Kansas, and because the emergency treatment Ms. Farmer required was an abortion, TUKH chose to deviate from its own clinical standards."

The hospital refused the abortion on that evening because it was “risky” in the “heated” “political” environment, the lawsuit alleges.

Farmer was eventually able to receive an abortion out of state in Illinois.

Farmer is suing for two counts of violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor act and one count of the Kansas Act against Discrimination Violation.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the KU Health System for comment on the matter.

“We’ve not seen it and don’t feel comfortable commenting on something we’ve not had time to review," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

