Joseph Mabin sworn in as KCPD interim chief Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin was sworn in as the Interim Chief of Police Friday morning.

KCPD held the swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m.

"I want to thank the Board of Police Commissioners for placing this trust in me as we wait and select the permanent chief. I want to thank the men and women of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department who served every day and work hard to keep the citizens and community safe," Mabin said after his oath. "Moving forward, we will continue to work on reducing violent crime with the help of our federal partners, our local partners and the community. And also, we're going to work on building trust and strengthening relationships with the community. Again, thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to serving you."

Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin has arrived at Police Headquarters this morning. At 9 a.m., Mabin will take the oath and become the Interim Chief of Police, leading nearly 1,700 officers and civilians. Mabin says he’s excited and ready to lead during this transitional time. pic.twitter.com/LAJoZfZHwn — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 22, 2022

Chief Rick Smith's last day on the job was Thursday. He served as chief since 2017 and garnered a total of 34 years in the department.

Mabin is a 22-year veteran of KCPD. He will not apply to permanently fill the role of chief.

The search for a permanent replacement for the Chief of Police is underway.