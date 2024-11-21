Judge dismisses Missouri State Tax Commission's order on rollback of Jackson County property assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an order from the Missouri State Tax Commission that ordered the rollback of some 2023 Jackson County property assessments.

In the order, issued on Aug. 7, the commission alleged the county violated state statute during its assessment process for multiples reasons.

The commission said the county didn't notify most property owners that a physical inspection was required on their properties.

It also accused the county of not providing owners with a clear written notice of their rights to physical inspection.

Other issues the commission alleged included that notices sent to "property owners were undated and, on the face of the notices, did not include the percentage change in assessed valuation and did not provide the property owners with no less than 30 days to notify the Assessor of a request for an interior inspection."

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., who previously vowed to challenge the commission's order, applauded the ruling on Wednesday.

"This has been a long and challenging process for Jackson County and its residents," White said. "I want to thank the people of Jackson County for their patience and understanding as we've worked to address problems that have been decades in the making. Our goal remains ensuring that every property owner is treated fairly under the law."

Members of the Jackson County Legislature addressed the commission's order the day after it was issued.

They said residents who had already paid their tax bill would not receive a refund. However, the legislature was unable to offer a solution to the issue at the time.

The legislators also said they would attempt to block White from challenging the commission's order.

