Judge finds David Jungerman competent to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial of David Jungerman will continue Wednesday, as a judge determined that Jungerman was competent to stand trial.

The trial was delayed due to an illness. During the delay, the defense had Jungerman undergo a series of mental health assessments.

During those health assessments, a forensics psychologist found Jungerman had an unspecified neurocognitive disorder because of his poor performance on a series of tests. Jungerman scored 13/30 on cognitive impairment.

However, the state neuropsychologist determined Jungerman is competent enough to proceed, and the judge agreed with the state’s assessment.

Jungerman is on trial for the death of attorney Thomas Pickert in 2017.

Pickert, who worked at Fowler Pickert Eisenmenger, was shot dead in the front yard of his Brookside home in October 2017 . He was shot once by a .17 caliber round, which is relatively rare, according to the prosecutor's office.

Days before Pickert's death, Jungerman lost a civil judgment, totaling $5.75 million. Pickert was his attorney.

Jungerman was initially questioned after Pickert's homicide outside his Brookside home but was not deemed a suspect. However, a search warrant was obtained for Jungerman's car, house and business in March 2018.

During the search, police found an unspent .17 caliber bullet under the passenger seat of Jungerman's vehicle

In addition, his white van also matched witnesses' description of a vehicle traveling around Raytown to Pickert's neighborhood.

A man walking his dog nearby said he saw an older white man with gray hair standing behind a white van, which was parked directly across from Pickert's house.

Jungerman told media outlets that no one used his van that day, and that he was the only one who had a key.

While searching his home and business, police found a print out from the Jackson County property tax database that showed Pickert's home address at his business.

Police also obtained audio recording in which Jungerman talked with an employee about a .17 caliber rifle and killing Pickert.

Jungerman was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in Pickert’s death in April 2018 .

The trial will continue Wednesday morning.

