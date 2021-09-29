Judge in Kevin Strickland case to rule on additional requests by MO AG’s office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is asking for additional pieces of evidence ahead of next week’s hearing that could potentially vacate the 1979 triple murder conviction of Kevin Strickland.

On Wednesday morning, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office presented three motions before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell that included a request for fingerprint testing from inside the house where the murders were committed.

During the hearing, Jackson County prosecutors said that the AG’s office has had access to those prints for years and is only now requesting them.

Earlier this month, Schmitt’s office faced a Sept. 3 deadline to submit any final requests for discovery in the case. A spokesperson for Schmitt’s office said at the time they did not plan to seek an extension. It wasn’t immediately clear how the AG’s evidence request this week would be affected by the prior deadline, though prosecutors described the request as a delay tactic.

Despite the delay tactic allegations, prosecutors said they are OK with the additional testing as long as it doesn’t delay next week’s hearings set for Oct. 5-6. The judge could rule on the motion Wednesday.

Judge Harrell was also asked to rule on whether the AG’s office should have access to anything more than the written summary of the prosecution’s interview of a witness, Eric Wesson.

The final motion asked prosecutors to provide a list of all exhibits they plan to use at the hearing. Prosecutors said they plan to issue that list Thursday, at which point the AG’s office would determine if they want more details. It wasn’t clear when the judge would rule on the motion.