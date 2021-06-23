Watch
Judge: Missouri governor can refuse to expand Medicaid

David A. Lieb/AP
Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state&#39;s office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 1, 2020. The Healthcare for Missouri campaign said it gathered nearly 350,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 15:42:25-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Mike Parson acted lawfully when he refused to enact Medicaid expansion.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ruled that Parson acted lawfully when he refused to implement the program.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand access to the health insurance program to hundreds of thousands more low-income adults.

RELATED: Missouri deems Medicaid expansion lawsuit an 'attempt to circumvent' constitutional requirements

But Parson said he can't expand Medicaid because the Legislature refused to pay for it.

Two single mothers and another low-income woman sued in response to try to force Missouri to provide the coverage.

An appeal of Beetem's ruling is expected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

