Judge: Mother charged with son’s murder unfit to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has ruled that a mother charged in the death of her son is unfit to stand trial.

Tasha Haefs, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Feb. 16 in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son, Karvel Stevens, a day earlier.

As part of the criminal case, the court ordered Haefs to undergo a mental health evaluation by May 20.

Judge Sarah Castle set a case management conference for Friday during which she ruled Haefs "lacks the mental fitness to proceed" to trial after reviewing the mental health evaluation.

The court's order suspends all criminal proceedings and commits Haefs into the custody of the Missouri Departmebnt of Mental Health.

The Commitment Order also directs Haefs to be placed in "a suitable hospital facility for treatment," where her mental fitness again will be evaluated.

Within six months, the head of the facility or a qualified designee must re-assess Haefs' mental fitness to proceed and determine the probabiity she "will attain mental fitness to proceed to trial in the foreseeable future.

The court also wants to know what treatments might be available for Haefs and recommend a plan.

Haefs attorneys filed a motion to require a court hearing before she could be forced to take non-emergency medication.

A criminal motion hearing in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

Haefs admitted to killing her son and a dog after telling dispatchers the devil was trying to attack her.

The case led to calls from the community for better access and awareness of mental health.

—