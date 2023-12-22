Judge rules in favor of City of Independence, lawsuit can proceed against Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge ruled Thursday a lawsuit filed by the City of Independence over Jackson County's property assessment process can proceed.

The city filed suit against the county in September because of problems with the property assessment process.

“In the wake of continuous failures by Jackson County officials to correct their inconsistent and unfair processes related to the assessment of real property taxes, the Independence City Council has authorized City staff to retain legal counsel to initiate a lawsuit against Jackson County," according to a statement from the city.

A hearing on the suit is set fir January 5, 2024.