Judge to hear closing arguments in KS voter law trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Monday a federal judge will hear closing arguments in a case pitting the ACLU against Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is defending himself in the case.

At issue is a Kansas law requiring people to provide proof of citizenship, like a birth certificate or passport, to register to vote.

The ACLU argues this requirement places an undue burden on voters who may not have access to those documents. On the other side, Kobach says the measure is necessary to prevent voter fraud.

The trial, which began on March 6, was to give the secretary of state an opportunity to provide evidence of widespread voter fraud. To do so, Kobach put political scientist Jesse Richman of Old Dominion University on the stand. Richman claimed as many 18,000 non-citizens voted in the election in 2016.

The ACLU poked holes in some of Richman's methods, including the fact that some of his samples had fewer than 20 people in them.

The trial continued Monday with Kobach witness Pat McFerron, a pollster who completed a survey of 500 people living in Kansas. Through the survey, McFerron found 98 percent of them had a birth certificate or passport readily available.

ACLU team grilling McFerron over his qualifications. No advanced degree, took 2 stats classes. Depending on judge's ruling, all of McFerron's testimony could be excluded #ACLUvKansas #ACLUvKobach — Cat Reid (@catreidtv) March 19, 2018

However, McFerron's testimony may be excluded from the case. The Kobach legal team initially presented the pollster as a fact witness but later offered him as an expert witness instead. Judge Julie Robinson said the defendants violated the rules of civil procedure

"You're being schizophrenic," Robinson said to Sue Becker, an attorney on Kobach's team.

Although closing arguments are supposed to be heard on Monday, there's still the matter of Kobach's contempt of court hearing.

