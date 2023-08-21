Judge tosses out charges against Missouri man in Jan. 6 riot case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge dismissed a case against a Missouri man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

Matthew Eugene Loganbill, who owns the Tooth and Nail Armory gun shop in Gravois Mills, was previously charged with obstructing a congressional proceeding, unlawful entry and violent or disorderly conduct.

Loganbill's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing his right to a speedy trial was violated.

During court proceedings, he agreed to delay his trial to cooperate and allow investigators to attempt to track his movements while in the Capitol, per court documents.

During a hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, investigators found "there was no evidence that Mr. Loganbill engaged in any violence" while inside the Capitol.

At the same hearing, the court set a deadline of Jan. 7, 2023, for motions in the case to be filed.

Loganbill filed several motions in the case, and they were all denied, including a motion to transfer venue on April 19 and a motion to dismiss the case on May 1.

The court last scheduled a status hearing on July 14, but a trial had yet to be set.

"Because it is now past the seventy days the Speedy Trial Act permits trial to begin, even factoring exclusions to which the defense consented and exclusion for the disposition of motions, the indictment must be dismissed," court documents read.

On Aug. 16, the judge signed off on the trial's dismissal.

