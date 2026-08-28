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Jury issues superseding indictment against alleged Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooter

A suspect charged with murder in the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting now faces seven additional charges.
More charges filed in 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting
Lisa Lopez-Galvan
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson on Friday provided an update in the criminal case of an alleged gunman tied to the deadly mass shooting that took place during the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally.

More charges filed in 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting

Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, and Dominic Miller were initially charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of beloved KKFI radio co-host, Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Miller and prosecutors ultimately reached a plea deal allowing charges to be downgraded to unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a deadly shooting, citing Missouri's 'Stand Your Ground Law.'

This came about because Miller returned fire at Mays, but it was his bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan.

Friday's update concerned the status of Mays' pending case.

Mays remains charged with murder, however, a grand jury issued a superseding indictment adding seven additional felony counts.

As previously reported by KSHB, court documents show Mays admitted to being first to draw a gun.

He claims someone in an opposing group threatened him prompting gunfire.

Mays later called his actions "stupid," stating he "just pulled a gun out and started shooting," adding "I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid."

In all 24 people were shot during the Valentine's Day 2024 rally, including Lopez-Galvan, a wife and mother of two.

Johnson refused to answer any further questions, suggesting it could impact future court proceedings.

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