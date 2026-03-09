1 of 2 defendants in Chiefs Super Bowl rally homicide reaches plea deal in murder case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two men charged in the February 2024 murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally reached a plea deal Monday with prosecutors.

Following the February 2024 shooting, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays with second-degree murder in the death of Lopez-Galvan.

On Monday, Miller reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Under the terms of the deal, Miller agreed to plead guilty to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The other charges, including second-degree murder, were dropped.

As part of the agreement, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge sentenced Miller to two years in prison. Miller, who has been in jail since he was released from the hospital after the shooting, was given credit for time served.

The criminal case against Mays continues through the court system, where a judge has scheduled a tentative trial date of March 2027.

According to court records, Mays said he got into a dispute with another group toward the end of the rally . After claiming he felt threatened by someone in that group, Mays said he “just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid."

Members of the other group — including Miller, who fired the shot that killed Lopez-Galvan — returned fire. At least 23 people were shot, and at least another 12 people were injured fleeing the violence and resulting panic.

