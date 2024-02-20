Family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan 'grateful' for murder, other charges filed in her death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan said they're grateful for the efforts of authorities who helped bring charges against her alleged murderers.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was among thousands of people in attendance at the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade when gunfire rang out.

She was one of the 23 victims injured in the shooting, nine of which were children who are expected to fully physically recover.

Two men — Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays — were each charged with second-degree murder among other charges in her death on Tuesday.

Last week, two other juveniles, who remain in custody, were also charged with gun possession and resisting arrest.

Their names have not been released because they're juveniles, but more charges could be brought against them and they could eventually be tried as adults.

In announcing the new charges, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker read statement on behalf of the Lopez Galvan family.

On behalf of the Lopez-Galvan family, we are grateful to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office led by Jean Peters Baker and her amazing team of highly experienced and dedicated prosecutors. "We also want to thank the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and all other law enforcement departments involved in this investigation.



The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable. It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved. Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community. Lopez-Galvan family

Lopez-Galvan was a beloved DJ in Kansas City also remembered by her loved ones for her caring nature toward others.

