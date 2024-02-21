Raytown man charged with murder at Super Bowl rally previously displayed weapon in Cass County dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two men charged with Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s murder was charged with disorderly conduct for a past incident involving a gun in Cass County.

Lopez-Galvan died on Valentine’s Day after she was shot seconds after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally wrapped up outside Union Station, where hundreds of thousands of people had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and another man — Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri — had been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

But this wasn’t the first time Mays threatened to end a dispute with a gun.

He was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. on April 21, 2021, after displaying a handgun during a dispute while playing basketball at the Belton Community Center.

Mays was found guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, and sentenced to “5 days shock” in addition to the time served awaiting his court hearings by a Cass County judge.

He also received a fine, 90-day suspended sentence and was placed on two years of unsupervised probation, according to court records.

Mays said he got into a dispute with another group toward the end of the rally. After claiming he felt threatened by someone in that group, Mays said, he “just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid."

Members of the other group — including Miller, who fired the shot that killed Lopez-Galvan, returned fire — and at least 23 people were shot with at least another 12 people who were injured fleeing the violence and resulting panic.

Provided by KKFI Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed in a shooting as the Chiefs rally was wrapping up on Feb. 14, 2024.

Two juveniles were charged last week with illegal gun possession and resisting arrest. More charges are possible in that case and more individuals also may be charged in connection with the mass shooting.

