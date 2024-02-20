What we know about 4 parade shooting suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced second-degree murder charges against two people Tuesday in connection to last Wednesday’s deadly shooting outside of Union Station.

Here’s what we know about the suspects in this case.

Lyndell Mays

Jackson County Detention Center

Mays, of Raytown, faces charges of of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Peters Baker said Mays was charged Saturday, but her office requested the case be sealed by the court. The court unsealed those charges Tuesday.

In court documents, a witness said Mays got into an argument with a group of four males who asked him what he was looking at.

Surveillance video captured Mays responding by aggressively approaching the group and pointing his finger angrily before circling behind another person and pulling out a gun, per court documents.

READ | Lyndell Mays’ probable cause statement.

He also said he hesitated to shoot because children were in the crowd, but he ultimately began shooting at a random member of the group because someone said, "'I'm going to get you,' and to him, that meant, 'I'm going to kill you,'" according to court documents.

Mays later said his actions were "stupid."

"Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid," Mays said.

KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Cameron Taylor uncovered Mays had just completed unsupervised probation just about one week before the Valentine's Day shooting.

Additionally, a municipal ordinance violation from 2021 in Cass County reported Mays pulled a handgun while playing basketball at the Belton Community Center.

BREAKING: Lyndell Mays, one of the men charged in the parade shooting, just got off unsupervised probation earlier this month for pulling out a gun at the Belton community center in 2021. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Tt5xc8Bo9J — Cameron Taylor (@CameronKSHB) February 20, 2024

Dominic Miller

Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

READ | Dominic Miller's probable cause statement

After Mays fired his weapon, Miller shot back with a Taurus G3 9mm handgun.

He said after he heard gunshots, he returned fire, unsure of whether or not he struck the individual he intended to hit.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan's autopsy and the subsequent ballistic comparison of the bullet recovered from her body to the firearms recovered at the scene determined the weapon the bullet was fired from was Miller's.

Both Miller and Mays were hospitalized with injuries after the shooting. Miller remains hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.

Two unnamed juveniles

Two juveniles also face gun possession and resisting arrest charges in connection to the case.

Because that case is being worked through family court, details on the juveniles are not publicly available.

KSHB 41 anchor Caitlin Knute detailed Monday why family court information is protected.

—