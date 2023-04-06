'Just Between Friends' pop-up resale event comes to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Parents can save money on used clothing, toys, strollers, and more during a consignment pop-up event taking place in Overland Park, Kansas, now through Saturday.

The group "Just Between Friends" is hosting the event. Its organizer says more than 700 local families are consigning their gently used items at the event, listing them for 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

“Families really need help right now,” said Stephanie Hyder, with Just Between Friends. “Budgets are tight, things are tough. If we can help eliminate some of that stress and help them, then it’s worth it.”

The latest inflation numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show consumers are paid 6% more for goods in February 2023 compared to February 2022.

Families are feeling the pinch. A record number signed up with Just Between Friends to consign their items at this week’s event.

Jenny McCoy, a mother of three, says she’s constantly updating her children’s wardrobe and belongings as they grow bigger and develop new hobbies.

“At least every six months they change sizes,” she said.

Simply updating their items is expensive enough, but adding 6% inflation makes budgeting more challenging.

This event allows McCoy to beat inflation on two fronts: she’s selling some of her children’s old items at this week’s pop-up and updated their closets by buying from the used items other families are consigning.

“I don’t like just throwing things away,” McCoy said. “I like that other people can use the things we’ve outgrown.”

“The amount of stuff I can get for the price is incredible,” added Sami Burdette.

The pop-up sale is open at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, through Saturday:



Thursday, April 6 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. - $2 at door or free tickets in advance on the website.

Friday, April 7 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Free admission.

Saturday, April 8 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Half-price sale.

Just Between Friends will host another pop-up May 10 through 14, also at the Overland Park Convention Center.

