Just like a firework, grocery prices are sky high this Fourth of July holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Average grocery prices are higher than the past two years this Fourth of July holiday.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the average cost to feed 10 people this holiday is $69.68.

The online shopping list includes cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, chips, potato salad, cookies, strawberries, ice cream and lemonade.

Due to inflation, the American Farm Bureau said the cost for the items is up 17% from last year, about a $10 increase in cost.

KSHB 41 asked shoppers if they could purchase these same items at their favorite grocery store for under $70, and most responses were no.

"I think that's probably an underestimation of how much money it would cost," said Janie Taylor.

In 2020, the American Farm Bureau said the cost to feed 10 people was $59.66; in 2021, it was $59.50.

"I think everything's a little bit higher, so I'm probably spending more money," said Taylor.