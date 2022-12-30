Justice Horn named chair of Kansas City LGBTQ Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justice Horn has been named the chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission after serving over two years as vice chair of the commission.

Celia Ruiz was nominated as vice chair in place of Horn and confirmed unanimously at Thursday's commission meeting.

Outgoing Chair Moon Glasgow Brown notified the commission of their resignation due to no longer being a permanent resident of Kansas City.

At 24, Horn will be the first Generation Z Kansas Citian to chair a city of Kansas City commission.

“I want to thank Moon for their decades-long service to the Kansas City LGBTQ+ community and for stepping up to serve as chair of the commission in the first place," Horn said in a news release. "It’s been an honor of a lifetime being able to shadow and work in community with Moon over the past few years.

"I will be taking those lessons learned as I assume the role as chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission. I look forward to serving the Kansas City community in this new capacity so that we can have a safer, more inclusive, and loving Kansas City community–here’s to that work ahead!”

Kansas City, Missouri, became the first city in Missouri to create an LGBTQ+ commission when the city approved the commission on Dec. 21, 2020.

The 13-member commission has six in-district commissioners from the six city council districts and seven specialty commissioners in areas such as housing, health, public safety and education.

—