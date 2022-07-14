Juvenile bicyclist hit by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile bicyclist was hit by a car on N.E. Compton Avenue Wednesday evening.

KC police investigators say a male juvenile was riding his bicycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of NE Compton Avenue shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Just west of N. Bellaire Avenue, a silver Honda Accord rounded the blind curve and hit the juvenile head on.

The juvenile was ejected from his bicycle, and struck the hood, windshield and roof of the Honda before falling to the ground.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the collision.

The juvenile is now listed in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

