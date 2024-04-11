Juvenile boy struck by car Wednesday afternoon while on crosswalk in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car struck and injured a juvenile boy in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon at North Congress Avenue and Missouri 152 Highway in the Northland.

Police said the boy, whose age was not given, was running on the sidewalk from north to south on North Congress Avenue just before 4 p.m.

He was in a crosswalk when white Lexus RX450 hit him.

The driver of the Lexus was traveling on the entrance ramp to westbound Missouri 152 Highway, according to a police department report.

The boy was reported in serious condition Wednesday night at a hospital.

Police said the Lexus driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.

