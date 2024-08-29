Watch Now
Juvenile charged in Jackson County Family Court in Wednesday night murder of restaurant owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juvenile authorities charged one person in the Wednesday night shooting death of Shaun Brady outside his popular Brookside Irish restaurant.

The male juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, or in the alternative, felony murder, according to a news release from the Jackson County Court spokesperson.

The juvenile also is charged with the felony of attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

A mandatory hearing will be held to decide if the juvenile will face the charges in adult court.

The case is still under review.

