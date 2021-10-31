Watch
Juvenile critically injured on Lee’s Summit hayride

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 10:48 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:48:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté tweeted Saturday night that a juvenile was critically injured while on a hayride.

Forté said deputies were dispatched around 7:46 p.m. to the 13000 block of Pratt Road in Lee’s Summit.

Officers were called to assist emergency medical services.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

