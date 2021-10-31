Juvenile critically injured on Lee’s Summit hayride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté tweeted Saturday night that a juvenile was critically injured while on a hayride.

Forté said deputies were dispatched around 7:46 p.m. to the 13000 block of Pratt Road in Lee’s Summit.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Pratt Rd., unincorporated area, at 7:46pm on an agency assist with EMS. A juvenile was critically injured while on a hay ride. Investigation ongoing. No further information available at this time. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/Zj76siRSW3 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 31, 2021

Officers were called to assist emergency medical services.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

