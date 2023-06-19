Watch Now
Juvenile dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Kansas City

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 10:02:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a juvenile has died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, June 14, in a construction zone on Interstate 29.

The juvenile was walking around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-29 near NW 72nd Street when they were struck by a semitruck, according to the initial investigation.

KCPD reports the driver of the semitruck did not remain on the scene and remains unaccounted for.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital immediately after the incident but was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 18.

The investigation remains ongoing.

