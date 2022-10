KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews treated a juvenile after responding to a fire at multi-family home in Independence on Tuesday.

The Independence Fire Department responded to the 15600 block of east U.S. 24 Highway at around 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the unit.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor and get the fire under control by 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

