KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-10 Highway at Kill Creek Road in Johnson County is back open after a crash caused a grass fire Friday evening.

KSHB 41 learned of the crash just after 7:40 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour as crews cleaned up the area.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

