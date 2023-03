KANSAS CITY, Mo. — K-10 westbound has re-opened after a minor-injury crash caused the highway to shut down around noon on Wednesday.

K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road in Lenexa, Kansas.

Lenexa police said minor injuries were suffered in the crash.

The crash was cleared before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

—