K-State economist says college football season good for meat markets

Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An economist at Kansas State University says the start of this year’s college football season has had a positive effect on the meat market.

August marked the start of the 2022 college football season. Livestock economist Glynn Tonsor, who studies the meat and cattle markets, noted an uptick in August for the demand of dinner meals away from home.

Tonsor saw the demand was highest in southern states, where college football plays an even greater role in bringing fans together.

“We were joking about football (recently),” Tonsor said in this week’s episode of the podcast Agriculture Today. “I think people are having many more evening meals out; plus, there are other dynamics, such as the population is growing everywhere, especially in those southern states.”

In an e-mail with KSHB 41, Tonsor said he was unaware of any other research exploring the possible connection between demand of meals away from home and the start of the college football season.

