Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City-area organizations awarded tax credits to fund youth programs

Several Kansas City-area organizations received tax credits to fund youth programs.
Youth
Posted at 9:43 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 23:23:41-04

Donations keep doors open for before and after school programs at the Boys and Girls Club in Independence and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, Missouri.

Both organizations were recently awarded $200,000 in tax credits through the Missouri Department of Economic Development's Youth Opportunities Program.

It means if you donate to them, you could write off half your donation amount as tax credits.

The parents and students who utilize these programs are excited about the news. It means a boost for the after and before school activities they go to.

"If they weren't operating, I pretty much would have to be a stay at home mom and struggle to figure out how to pay bills," said Sasha Marquez, whose two twins go to Operation Breakthrough after school.

The donation incentives help fund things like field trips at the Boys and Girls Club that Leresa Cozart grew up going to.

"[It] Has helped open the doors of opportunities for me myself personally," Cozart said. "I went to the boys and girls club as a kid."

You can find out how to donate to either organization through the links below.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app