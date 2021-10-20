Kanbe's Markets awarded grant to continue expanding fresh produce access in Jackson County

A Kansas City nonprofit has been awarded thousands of dollars to help address food insecurity — specifically lack of access to healthy choices — in Jackson County, Missouri.

Kanbe’s Markets started bringing healthy, affordable fresh produce to communities where it’s less accessible in 2018 .

It started by bringing produce sections to convenience stores in East Kansas City — adding apples, oranges, tomatoes, onions and more to the chips and fountain drinks.

Since then, they’ve scaled up their efforts to serve neighborhoods in food deserts, where grocery stores are lacking.

Last month, KSHB 41 News reported Kanbe’s is launching a kitchen pilot program , which will serve 6,000 meals per month in communities where fresh fruits and vegetables may be more difficult to find.

Now, their mission is being aided by a $75,000 grant from the UnitedHealth Group.

The company gave away $500,000 in grants to organizations across Missouri that expand access to health services and/or address “the social determinants of health for individuals and underserved communities.”

—