Kansans travel to US Capitol for Trump inauguration, anticipate bright future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Republican leaders from the Kansas City area traveled to the U.S. Capitol to celebrate the inauguration of the 47th president, sharing their excitement and unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

Kansas City area Republican leaders Laurel Stiffler and Matt Bingesser believe a bright future is ahead.

"There's a lot of hope and optimism for the change in leadership in Washington," Bingesser, with Kansas Young Republicans, said. "A lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy."

Stiffler agreed with that sentiment.

"So much energy; so much happiness and passion," Stiffler, president of the Kansas Federation of Republican Women, said. "This means everything. We feel that we are on the frontline of fighting for freedom; this is what it is to be an American."

Despite the changing weather and changing watch party plans, a group of Kansans marked their moment in history.

"Obviously we had planned to be at the Capitol to witness this historic moment," Stiffler said. "We Republican women know how to roll with it. We are very glad to be together to celebrate this momentous and fabulous day. I'm with the most patriotic group of women you'll ever meet in your life. The anticipation and the excitement are absolutely off the charts."

Bingesser agreed rolling with the punches was worth it.

"I was disappointed too; I'm actually attending an indoor watch party," he said. "I think ultimately it was the right decision for the health of the people."

Their group documented a historic trip to the nation's Capitol, from the hours of rally lines, to the parties, the overwhelming crowds and the pomp and circumstance.

"It was an emotional moment," Stiffler said.

They say Republicans are energized to work for Americans.

Government efficiency and accountability, immigration, borders and inflation were on their minds.

"None of us are anti-immigration — we are for legal immigration, and that’s what needs to happen in order to protect Kansans, it affects us," Stiffler said.

They leave Washington D.C. with an optimistic vision of the future

"Having President Trump be re-elected, do we know that he may be everyone's cup of tea, but we know he loves this country, and he is fighting for freedom," Stiffler said. "We just say, 'God bless America, land that we love.'"

They both had plans to go to the Liberty Ball on Monday evening.

