Kansas 6A State Wrestling Championship brings big crowds, big dollars to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park is hosting the Kansas 6A State Wrestling Championship this weekend at the newly opened AdventHealth Sports Park at BluHawk.

This marks the first time since 1983 that the state wrestling tournament has been held east of Topeka.

Eric Olson with Visit Topeka said it's a major win for the city.

“It traditionally has been hosted in Wichita, as well as in other surrounding small communities west of here. And so when you look at the makeup of six, eight schools, there's a large share of schools from in the Johnson County area that traditionally have had to travel out that now, quote, unquote, get to be at home and compete for the state championship," Olson said.

The championship tournament is expected to bring big crowds. Olson said many local businesses and restaurants will feel the impact.

“At the end of the day, we're here to promote the destination as well as drive economic impact to the community," Olson said. "At the end of the day, it's bringing on great facilities for our community leaders, but also to bring in events that are going to drive money into the tax base."

Olson is forecasting a major economic impact in the span of 48 hours of the event being held this weekend.

"At the end of the day, when you take that into account, the direct spend, as well as induced we're estimating right under $300,000 of economic impact in the course of 48 hours, which is nothing to scoff at," Olson said.

Olson believes this weekend will set an example and hopefully bring other major high school sports to the city.

“It's our job to shine the spotlight on the city and all the great things to do in downtown OP all the way out to the Arboretum, and so the ability to communicate that in conjunction with facilities like BluHawk and really bring in an event that's never been here, especially in conjunction with high school sports in the state of Kansas, is really a big deal, and we're really optimistic that that's going to plow the ground for additional Kansas high school state championships to come to Overland Park," Olson said.

