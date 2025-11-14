Kansas advocates speak out after former school employee granted probation for sexual crimes against student

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Parents in De Soto, Kansas, want answers after a former school employee was granted probation for having sexual relations with a high school student.

"I think this happens way more often in our state than people realize," parent and advocate Kim Bergman said.

Advocates speak on former school employee granted probation for sexual crimes

Kassidy Alexander was working at Lexington Trails Middle School in the De Soto School District at the time of the incidents.

Alexander was granted 36 months probation, but the Johnson County District Attorney's office didn't originally specify that.

A viewer reached out to KSHB 41 News and claimed the original announcement from Johnson County was misleading because it didn't mention probation.

KSHB 41 News checked court records, found Alexander's plea deal and circled back to Johnson County. After that, the DA's office sent an updated press release that did mention the probation.

Alexander worked as a paraprofessional at Lexington Trails Middle School for five years from 2019 to 2024. In 2023 and 2024, Alexander had unlawful sexual relations with a high school student who was over the age of 16.

"Doesn't matter the age, the relationship, etc.," Bergman said. "There is a power dynamic and that person should know better."

Bergman is the co-director of Protecting KS Children from Sexual Predators. She was disappointed to learn Alexander was sentenced to 34 months, but granted probation.

"People need to know that this person isn't off in jail," Bergman said. "This person is at home. They can be out on the streets."

KSHB 41's Johnson County and accountability reporter Isabella Ledonne asked the District Attorney's Office and the judge to ask why Alexander is not serving jail time. No one returned her calls or emails by the time of this story's publication.

"If kids are seeing that, people get a slap on the wrist, what does it make it worth to [report it]," Bergman said.

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne reached out to an Overland Park defense attorney to learn how someone charged with unlawful sexual relations with a student could be out on probation.

Brandan Davies, partner with Roth Davies Law Firm, explained convicted felons are generally separated into three categories during sentencing; presumed prison, presumed probation and border box.

"If she has no criminal history, she would be what they call a border box," Davies said. "There's a very narrow amount of people that are presumed what they call a border box sentence, and that's probably what happened here."

That means prosecutors have to prove why the person convicted should be in prison, which could be a high burden. Davies explained probation still comes with a price.

"If she violates probation in any way, she'll get yanked into court and thrown in jail for 34 months," Davies said.

Bergman isn't just a child protection advocate. She's also a De Soto mom, concerned for the precedent this case sets.

"What happens the next time?" Bergman said. "Are we going to give everyone probation?"

Protecting KS Children from Sexual Predators is working to push lawmakers to enact Erin's Law, which would mandate body safety awareness training in schools. Kansas is one of 12 states that does not have the law.

As a part of Wednesday's sentencing, Alexander is required to register as a sex offender.

