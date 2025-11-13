Former De Soto paraprofessional sentenced for unlawful sexual relations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former paraprofessional in De Soto was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Wednesday following a conviction on unlawful sexual relations charges

Johnson County District Court Judge Jacquelyn Rokusek sentenced Kassidy Marie Alexander to 34 months in prison.

Alexander was originally charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations stemming from incidents between July 25, 2023 and March 19, 2024. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office originally charged Alexander in August 2024.

Alexander was employed at Lexington Trails Middle School in the De Soto School District at the time of the incidents.

As part of Wednesday’s sentencing, Alexander will be required to register as a sex offender.

