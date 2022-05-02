Kansas agencies to waive fees for those affected by severe weather Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are waiving fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, vehicle registrations and more for those impacted by severe weather on Friday, April 29.

The decision comes at Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's direction Monday, in response to the tornadoes, hail and strong winds that swept through parts of the state, according to a release from Kelly's office.

The list of affected counties includes Butler, Dickson, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee and Washington.

KDOR has been directed to waive fees and penalties for drivers licenses, late vehicle registrations, replacement vehicle registration documentation, vehicle certificate of titles.

The agency has also been directed to offer a temporary driver's license, lasting one year, to those unable to give valid documentary evidence and have "compelling evidence" that they are legally living in the state of Kansas.

Those affected by the storms will also have fees associated with tax document requests waived by KDOR.

In addition to waiving birth and marriage certificate fees, KDHE has been directed to approve disposal without permits for storm-damaged structures and debris, and to waive landfill fees for those with disaster debris. KDHE was also informed to staff available at disposal sites for assistance and to provide composting locations.

“Last Friday’s storm placed significant emotional and financial burdens on many Kansans,” Kelly said in a statement. “My administration is working to ensure those who lost everything get back on their feet."