Kansas agency reminding those impacted by recent severe weather of help with insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following severe storms in the Kansas City region this week, the Kansas Department of Insurance is reminding those in Wyandotte, Johnson and Leavenworth counties about available assistance.

On Tuesday, the region was hit with a hailstorm that damaged cars and roofs. Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas, experienced quarter-sized hail.

Quarter sized hail in south OP. pic.twitter.com/OHGOFvAoJp — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) March 11, 2026

“Severe weather in Kansas often means storm damage and insurance claims,” Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said in press release Friday.

RELATED | What to know if your roof was damaged in Kansas City hailstorm

Schmidt also said the department has been in contact with local authorities in those Kansas counties.

In the press release, Schmidt encouraged residents, businesses and agents impacted by the storms to contact the department with insurance claim issues.

Anyone with questions or issues with insurance can contact the Consumer Assistance Division by phone at 785-296-3071 or by email at KDOI.complaints@ks.gov. Those impacted can also visit the Kansas Department of Insurance’s website.

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