Kansas agency sets date for Evergy to explain 'dramatic increase' in capital spending plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following an order by the Kansas Corporation Commission, utility company Evergy will host a workshop explaining the company's $1.2 billion increase in capital spending.

The workshop will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. During the workshop, Evergy officials will be asked to justify the company's capital expenditure, according to a Tuesday morning release from the KCC. The company must submit a comprehensive financial model before Dec. 2.

The Sept. 15 order said the company saw a "dramatic increase" from its Sustainability Transformation Plan presented in 2021. A KCC report found a 21.82% spending increase from its transformation plan. The 2022 Capital Investment Plan was also $1 billion higher than the previous year's.

Evergy will give an explanation for the KCC and the Citizens Rate Utility Board. The workshop will be conducted via Zoom and broadcast on the KCC's YouTube .

