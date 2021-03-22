Kansas agency warns of gas bill assistance scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Corporation Commission is warning Kansans about a scam.

KCC said it’s received reports that someone who claims to work there is calling residents and asking if they need help paying their gas bill.

KCC warned people not to share any personal or financial information with this person.

Any unsolicited call from someone offering utility help from KCC is not legitimate, the agency said.

If someone does need help paying a utility bill, the KCC’s Consumer Protection Division can connect them with the resources .

Staff is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140, or via email at public.affairs@kcc.ks.gov.

