Kansas, Missouri rural communities receive over $2 million in grants, $20 million in loans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday it is investing $1 billion into rural communities in 48 states, as well as in Puerto Rico and Guam.

According to the USDA, the funding will be used toward improving health care, education, public safety and infrastructure.

More than $1.4 million of grant funding will go toward communities in Missouri, while rural communities in Kansas will receive over $650,000 in grants.

Additionally, Kansas will receive over $20 million in loans, while Missouri communities will be lent over $1.3 million.

“These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries and first responder vehicles and equipment," USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said in a release. "When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home."