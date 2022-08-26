Kansas approves 6 gambling apps, 2 sportsbook to begin operation next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Lottery announced the approval of six mobile sports-betting apps, which can begin operating with a soft launch at noon on Sept. 1.

Two casinos, including Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, also will begin operating on-site sportsbooks with a statewide full launch expected Sept. 8.

Hollywood Casino has partnered with Barstool Sports for its mobile-betting app. Penn Entertainment is the primary owner of both the casino and Barstool Sportsbook.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, a suburb of Wichita, also will launch its on-site sportsbook on Sept. 1 and has partnered with FanDuel for mobile-app bets.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, which has partnered with DraftKings for mobile wagering, and Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, which has partnered with three mobile-betting apps, will announce plans for on-site sportsbooks in the coming weeks.

Kansas Crossing has partnered with BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet. Each casino is allowed to partner with a maximum of three gambling apps under Kansas law.

Casinos and mobile apps will be required to take wagers for NFL, college football and MLB games at the time of the soft launch with a full range of gambling options available by Sept. 8, but a Kansas Lottery spokesperson said most sportsbooks — on-site and via mobile — should offer the full range in conjunction with the soft launch.

“It just adds some runaway to make sure everything’s safe, secure and functional,” a Kansas Lottery spokesperson said of the soft launch.

It will allow sports-wagering outfits to “get up and running, take bets, make payouts” before the NFL season begins Sept. 8 with Buffalo playing at the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Unlike some other states, which opened with a soft launch, Kansas will not have any restrictions on how many people can sign up or how large bets can be beginning Sept. 1, according to a Kansas Lottery spokesperson.

