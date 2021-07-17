Kansas attorney general says DACA decision 'victory for the rule of law'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt called a federal judge’s decision to halt new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a “victory for the rule of law.”

“Even President Obama stated this obvious fact on numerous occasions until, capitulating to political pressure, he purported to create DACA by executive action,” Schmidt said in a statement. “As I have said many times during the course of this lengthy litigation, DACA recipients are a sympathetic group with significant public support and a compelling argument that their circumstance is unique.

"But, because of President Obama’s unlawful executive action, for the past decade DACA recipients have lived under the cruel illusion of a program that in fact never could lawfully exist. Instead of further litigation, it is my hope that today’s decision will spur Congress finally to fix our broken immigration system – starting with securing the border.”

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled Friday afternoon that then-President Barack Obama overreached when he created DACA by executive order in 2012.

Hanen also called DACA an “illegally implemented program.”

Texas was among the states that filed the lawsuit.