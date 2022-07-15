Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Avenue Bridge to close until further notice after HNTB inspection

Kansas Avenue Bridge Closure
Unified Government of Wyandotte County & Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas Avenue Bridge from River Park Drive on the Kansas City, Kansas, side to American Royal Drive on the Kansas City, Missouri, side.
Kansas Avenue Bridge Closure
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:56:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Works Department announced the complete closure of the Kansas Avenue Bridge Friday.

The closure is effective immediately as of 3 p.m. July 15.

Through a week-long inspection with HNTB, recommendations listed closing the Kansas Avenue Bridge from River Park Drive on the KCK side to American Royal Drive on the Kansas City, Missouri, side until further notice.

The HNTB inspection report will be complete and verified within the next few weeks, according to a news release.

Due to the closure, the Unified Government Public Works Department is working to ensure complete detour routes are available and fully labeled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock