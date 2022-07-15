Kansas Avenue Bridge to close until further notice after HNTB inspection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Works Department announced the complete closure of the Kansas Avenue Bridge Friday.

The closure is effective immediately as of 3 p.m. July 15.

Through a week-long inspection with HNTB, recommendations listed closing the Kansas Avenue Bridge from River Park Drive on the KCK side to American Royal Drive on the Kansas City, Missouri, side until further notice.

The HNTB inspection report will be complete and verified within the next few weeks, according to a news release.

Due to the closure, the Unified Government Public Works Department is working to ensure complete detour routes are available and fully labeled.